Red Sox Reportedly Option Bobby Dalbec To Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox reportedly made room for their newest trade acquisition Friday night.

Boston optioned Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester after the Red Sox’s 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, MassLive’s Christopher Smith reported. There was no corresponding move immediately known, but The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reported that Pablo Reyes will replace Dalbec on the 40-man roster.

Dalbec was recalled by the Red Sox last weekend after Christian Arroyo was placed on the injured list.

Reyes, a minor league infielder, was acquired by Boston from the Oakland Athletics on Friday for cash considerations. The 29-year-old has experience playing shortstop with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Triple-A Las Vegas, a position the Red Sox need help at with Arroyo and Yu Chang both on the IL

Kiké Hernández has taken over the shortstop duties to begin the 2023 Major League Baseball season with Trevor Story undergoing elbow surgery in the offseason, but the Red Sox didn’t have a reliable backup. Dalbec saw limited time (three appearances, to be exact) at shortstop entering the 2023 campaign. He started at short for the Red Sox in April against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 294 at-bats, Reyes has a .238 batting average, five stolen bases, 29 RBIs and 70 hits.

The Red Sox return to action Saturday when they continue their series with the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.