Chicago White Sox Activate Yoan Moncada from Injured List by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The Chicago White Sox activated Yoan Moncada from the injured list on Friday, the White Sox official website reports.

Prior to tonight?s series opener vs. Houston, the #WhiteSox returned third baseman Yoán Moncada from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the injured list, optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte and outrighted right-handed? — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 12, 2023

Moncada has been out of action since April 10 due to a lower back injury. Moncada had only played in nine games before the injury but was off to a hot start, batting .308 with two home runs and five RBI. He was hitless in four at-bats in his return Friday.

The White Sox have gotten off to an awful start this season with a 13-26 record. They are lucky they play in the American League Central, where the division-leading Minnesota Twins are only 21-17. That being said, if the Sox don’t start playing better ball shortly, they could be big-time sellers by the July 31 trade deadline.

The Astros will be in Chicago on Saturday to take on the White Sox. The Astros will have Brandon Bielak on the hill, and he will be up against Dylan Cease of the Sox. The Astros are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +106 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100).