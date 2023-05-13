Royals' Salvador Perez Scratched Friday by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

Salvador Perez was a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday for the Kansas City Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The #Royals scratched Salvador Perez, who was going to DH, from the lineup today. He?s been dealing with blurry vision. He has been treated for it, and it?s expected to clear up, ?just a matter of when,? per Matt Quatraro. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 12, 2023

Perez was taken out of the lineup due to blurry vision. Perez also dealt with this problem last season, which cost him a few games. Royals’ manager Matt Quatraro stated before the game Friday that Perez is being treated for the problem and that the team doesn’t expect him to need a stint on the injured list. That said, Quatraro also stated that he wasn’t sure if Perez would start a game this weekend.

