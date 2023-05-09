Braves Lose Ace Max Fried Ahead Of Series Vs. Red Sox

The Braves placed starting pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a left forearm strain.

This is the second time the ace will make an IL stint after he missed two weeks in April after suffering a hamstring injury on Opening Day, per ESPN. Atlanta recalled Danny Young to fill his spot on the roster. Fried is the second starting pitcher on the staff to go down after Kyle Wright was placed on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

The 29-year-old’s MRI did not create concern about the possibility of a second Tommy John surgery, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. But this is not expected to be a short-term IL stint.

Manager Brian Snitker did not list Fried as a starter against the Boston Red Sox this week. Nick Pivetta will oppose Charlie Morton in the first game of a two-game set at Truist Park on Tuesday. Brayan Bello is scheduled to start Wednesday, but the Braves have not announced as a starter, as of Tuesday morning.

The last time Fried pitched against the Red Sox was Aug. 31, 2020 at Fenway Park. The southpaw earned the win after pitching five innings and striking out five while giving up two earned runs off five hits.

First pitch at Truist Park on Tuesday is scheduled at 7:20 p.m., and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame coverage.