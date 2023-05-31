Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Thrilling Comeback Bid Falls Short Vs. Reds

The Boston Red Sox return to the loss column for a second straight time after losing to the Cincinnati Reds, 9-8, to open up their three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 28-26 while the Reds improved to 25-29 on their campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston was unable to shake off its offensive drought, which began during its nine-game road trip on the West Coast.

That struggle for a spark in run production carried over to Fenway Park, as the Red Sox were unable to apply any pressure on Cincinatti’s pitching early on. In the second inning, Boston had a golden opportunity to apply that pressure early on, having runners on second and third with nobody out, then — in that same inning — with the bases loaded and one out, resulting in a wasted chance that could’ve easily altered the outcome of the night.

In the seventh, just one swing of the bat from José Barrero doubled Cincinatti’s lead to 8-0, which brought the lead far beyond reach at the time for the Red Sox. Barrero launched a towering grand slam off Boston reliever Joely Rodríguez, sending Red Sox manager Alex Cora to the mound for a call to the bullpen.

The Red Sox did muster up a three-run rally in the seventh and another for five runs in the bottom of the ninth — bringing Cincinatti’s lead within one run — but by that time it was far too late.