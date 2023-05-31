Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Thrilling Comeback Bid Falls Short Vs. Reds

The Boston Red Sox return to the loss column for a second straight time after losing to the Cincinnati Reds, 9-8, to open up their three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.
The Red Sox dropped to 28-26 while the Reds improved to 25-29 on their campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston was unable to shake off its offensive drought, which began during its nine-game road trip on the West Coast.
That struggle for a spark in run production carried over to Fenway Park, as the Red Sox were unable to apply any pressure on Cincinatti’s pitching early on. In the second inning, Boston had a golden opportunity to apply that pressure early on, having runners on second and third with nobody out, then — in that same inning — with the bases loaded and one out, resulting in a wasted chance that could’ve easily altered the outcome of the night.
In the seventh, just one swing of the bat from José Barrero doubled Cincinatti’s lead to 8-0, which brought the lead far beyond reach at the time for the Red Sox. Barrero launched a towering grand slam off Boston reliever Joely Rodríguez, sending Red Sox manager Alex Cora to the mound for a call to the bullpen.
The Red Sox did muster up a three-run rally in the seventh and another for five runs in the bottom of the ninth — bringing Cincinatti’s lead within one run — but by that time it was far too late.
Boston has lost six of its last eight.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Barrero delivered the biggest swing of the night (and his career), blasting the first grand slam of his career and finishing 2-for-2 with a walk and four RBIs. The 25-year-old entered the game as an injury replacement and made the most in answering the call.
— Ramiel Tapia was the lone spark in Boston’s stagnant offense, going 3-for-5 falling just a home run short of the cycle and responsible for two of Boston’s six total extra-base hits. The 29-year-old veteran also recorded a milestone 500th base hit of his eight-year career, in the process.
–Reds starter Ben Lively held the Red Sox scoreless on the mound through 5 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out six hitters before handing it off to the bullpen.
