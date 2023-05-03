These Bruins Express Wanting To Stay, Play In Boston

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Bruins front office will have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason.
While it’s unknown if captain Patrice Bergeron and longtime teammate David Krejci will hang up their skates or return for at least one more season, Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman, both restricted free agents, have expressed their desire to stay in Boston and play for the franchise.
“My agent and (Don Sweeney), I guess, are talking. I really don’t know much about it,” Frederic said on Tuesday during exit-interview day at Warrior Ice Arena. “We’ll see what happens here. I want to be a Bruin as long as I can. That’s my goal.”
As an RFA, Frederic laughed when he pointed out that where he goes is not really up to him.
“It’s not up to me right now. I can’t really go anywhere else,” the 25-year-old forward said. “Hopefully, they bring me back. I want to be a Bruin as long as I can.”
Frederic has enjoyed growing as a player in Boston and believes he has more to offer in the upcoming seasons.
“It’s been a work in progress,” Frederic said. “I think I can keep building on that and keep getting better as a player. I think I still have a lot more to offer, and excited for next year to show that. … I’ve had fun being here. This year’s been awesome, and hopefully, we can do it again next year, just have a better outcome.”
Swayman, one-half of the 2022-23 William M. Jennings Trophy winner for the goalie tandem with the least number of goals scored against, is completing his entry-level contract is the other RFA the Bruins brass will need to address in the upcoming weeks. Like Frederic, Swayman wants to continue his career in Boston and is allowing his agent to take the reigns on the negotiations.
“No, I leave that up to the agents and the guys that are good at that,” Swayman said. “I’m excited for sure, I absolutely love it here, and it’s going to be a fun process.”
Swayman said he plans to stay in Boston for a little bit before heading home to Alaska to visit his family and spend some time outdoors and has no expectations when it comes to the nitty gritty of a contract.
“I would like to be playing hockey, and ideally in a Bruins sweater,” the 24-year-old goaltender said. “Again, I’m just taking it day by day and letting my agent be involved and take control. I have no doubt it will be a fun contract, and good things will happen.”
The Bruins will have to enter a qualifying offer to Frederic and Swayman to maintain negotiating rights. If Boston does not extend an offer, they become unrestricted free agents.