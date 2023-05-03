Bruins’ David Krejci Expects To Make Decision On NHL Future ‘Soon’

BRIGHTON, Mass. — There are plenty of questions dancing around in the head of Boston Bruins center David Krejci as he contemplates retiring from the NHL.

With Krejci’s future at the forefront following a shocking exit for the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the 37-year-old doesn’t plan to make a rash decision on whether to hang up his skates or not. But Krejci also doesn’t expect to prolong the process either, hoping to come to a determination in the near future.

“There’s lots to think about,” Krejci said at Tuesday’s exit interview day at Warrior Ice Arena. “I’m going to go home soon. Talk to my family. But definitely going to make a decision soon. I want to get away from this because everything’s really raw right now. And I don’t want to make any decision that I’m going to regret. I just got to get away from everything and really clear my head and think some things over and figure it out.”

Krejci came back to the Bruins this season after spending last year playing hockey in his native Czech Republic. He doesn’t see a similar scenario playing out again if he chooses to walk away from the Bruins.

“It’s either come back or be done,” Krejci said. “If I come back, it would be NHL. I did what I did last year. I’m happy I did that. I have no regrets. But I closed the door (on that). I’m going to make a decision soon. It would be NHL, obviously the Bruins.”

Krejci is processing a lot when considering if he wants to extend his NHL career to a 17th season. There are the mental and physical aspects that are on Krejci’s mind as well as factoring in his family who live in the Czech Republic. There’s is also whether Krejci still feels like he can be a contributing member of the team.

After totaling 16 goals and 40 assists for 56 points in 70 regular-season games, Krejci was dissatisfied with his postseason output. The veteran center sat out three games during the middle of the series against the Panthers due to an injury but did record three points in Boston’s crushing Game 7 overtime defeat on home ice.