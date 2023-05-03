Why Now Is Time To Bet Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida For AL ROTY Yoshida is down to +275 odds by Keagan Stiefel 21 minutes ago

The time is almost up for those looking to get a good value on Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida to win American League Rookie of the Year.

In fact, if you’re going to make a bet, make it now.

Yoshida, after struggling throughout the first few weeks of the season, has exploded onto the scene for the Red Sox and firmly supplanted himself as the odds-on favorite to win AL ROTY. The 29-year-old leads the way at DraftKings Sportsbook (+275), BetMGM Sportsbook (+425) and FanDuel Sportsbook (+385), as his explosion has coincided with prolonged slumps for New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (.213 batting average) and Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (-0.1 WAR).

Through 24 games, there isn’t anyone even close to Yoshida in the race at DraftKings.

2023 AL ROTY Odds

Masataka Yoshida (+275)

Anthony Volpe (+450)

Josh Jung (+700)

Hunter Brown (+700)

Gunnar Henderson (+1000)

Yoshida improved his hitting streak to 12 games on Tuesday, belting a home run into the Red Sox bullpen and almost guaranteeing those odds would diminish.

It's a Masa Mash! His hitting streak extends to 12 games now ? #RedSox pic.twitter.com/AIUGTneQR6 — NESN (@NESN) May 3, 2023

Over the course of that streak, Yoshida is slashing .444/.496/.787 with four home runs, four doubles and 13 RBIs. Not bad.

Though placing some funds on Yoshida would be a solid enough idea based on his production, it also has a lot to do with the way his contemporaries are performing. We mentioned Volpe and Henderson, but the likes of Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (last among qualified hitters in batting average) and Grayson Rodriguez (optioned early in the season), who we highlighted prior to the season, are practically already out of the running.

Jung and Brown seem like the chief candidates to push Yoshida, but we saw Jung’s production fall off a cliff last season and starting pitchers have notoriously struggled (only two since 2000) to win the award.

The Red Sox rookie looks like all but a lock to win the award should he keep this level of production. So, given the fact that you can still turn over a profit of 425% depending on where you shop, now is the time to place a bet.