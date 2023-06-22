The Boston Celtics might be just getting started.

The Celtics on Wednesday night reportedly agreed to trade Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that saw Boston acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

The C’s also landed two first-round picks in the blockbuster, while shipping away Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a second-rounder.

Obviously, swapping Smart for Porzingis is the most notable aspect of the trade, which came after previous reports indicated Boston was “closing in” on a similar deal involving Malcolm Brogdon instead of Smart. But don’t sleep on the extra draft capital the Celtics obtained, as it could help facilitate additional moves.

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Thursday that one league source insists the Celtics are “far from done” reshuffling their roster.

“In all likelihood, the team’s nine future first-round picks will not go unused this season as Boston makes a huge push for the title this year while recalibrating for the future,” Robb wrote.

Now, the nature of the follow-up wheeling and dealing is unclear. The Celtics could explore more trades or tap into free agency, with Grant Williams’ future potentially a major factor in Boston’s negotiations. According to Robb, the Celtics could look to execute a sign-and-trade involving Williams, a restricted free agent.

“If Williams is not retained, the Celtics would have the flexibility to use their taxpayer midlevel exception ($5 million) on the free agent market to add some help and stay under the second apron, which becomes a hard cap if the MLE is used,” Robb wrote. “Boston may also grab some useful depth in the draft with the No. 25 pick and are well positioned to move more picks now for the present by picking up a couple of first-round picks with the inclusion of Smart in the revamped deal.”

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place Thursday night, so we might not need to wait long for answers. The Celtics don’t own a lottery pick but still could leave their fingerprints on the draft with whatever they have up their sleeve.

Boston continues to try to get over the hump, after losing in the 2022 NBA Finals and then falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals this past season, and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens clearly isn’t content sitting on his hands and hoping the team’s issues correct themselves.