The Celtics reconfigured their DNA a bit Wednesday night, reportedly trading away Marcus Smart in a three-team blockbuster that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

It was a stunning development, as previous reports indicated Boston was close to shipping out Malcolm Brogdon as part of a Porzingis trade. But that deal fell through, reportedly due to Brogdon having a significant health issue, opening the door for a new three-team swap involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

ESPN NBA insider Kevin Pelton since graded the trade and dished out solid marks to all three franchises: “B-” for the Celtics, “B” for the Grizzlies and “A-” for the Wizards.

The Celtics reportedly received a 2023 first-round pick (No. 25) and a top-four protected 2024 first-round pick (via the Golden State Warriors) in addition to Porzingis. The cost? Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 second-round pick (No. 35).

“In many ways, adding Porzingis makes sense for Boston,” Pelton wrote for ESPN.com. “Al Horford has been an important anchor for the Celtics, who must ramp down his minutes in his late 30s (Horford turned 37 in June). Horford’s 30.5 MPG last season were actually his highest average since 2017-18, albeit in just 63 games as Boston planned nights off for him any time the team played a back-to-back.

Given Robert Williams III’s history of knee injuries, the Celtics can’t count on him sopping up all of those minutes, and he’s a different type of player anyway. Porzingis gives Boston the shooting and positional versatility Horford offers, allowing him to play alongside either Celtics frontcourt incumbent as either the power forward or the center.”

Trading Smart — Boston’s longest-tenured player — to Memphis certainly is a bold move by Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. And it’s surely unpopular among some Green Teamers. But it’ll be fascinating to see how Porzingis — a 7-foot-3 scorer — fits alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will need to mask Porzingis’ shortcomings on the defensive end. And Porzingis’ offensive usage likely will decrease, to an extent. But he provides a post-up element that Boston lacked last season. And his ability to put the ball in the basket — particularly with Tatum and/or Brown off the floor — could be a game-changer.

“Overall, I like the Celtics’ chances of winning the 2024 title a little less than I did at the start of the day Wednesday, and perhaps more so compared to the original three-team trade construction,” Pelton wrote. “But I can’t wait to see how it plays out on the court — and what else Boston has in store.”

Porzingis, who turns 28 in August, spent four seasons with the New York Knicks and parts of three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before arriving in Washington. He averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game with the Wizards in 2022-23.