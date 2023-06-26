If you’re a Celtics fan who was caught off guard by Boston parting ways with Marcus Smart, you’re not alone.

The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year himself apparently didn’t see the blockbuster trade coming, either.

Smart’s Celtics tenure came to an end last week when the Celtics sent the veteran guard to Memphis as part of a three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. Smart, who was drafted sixth overall by the Celtics in 2014, helped Boston reach five conference finals as well as the 2022 NBA Finals across nine seasons with the organization.

In a column published Sunday, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach revealed how Smart handled the news of his move to the Grizzlies.

“Several people close to Smart said he was blindsided by last Wednesday’s trade,” Himmelsbach wrote. “One told me Smart was asked if he wanted to cancel his annual summer basketball clinics for kids in Texas and Boston this week so he could regroup after the sudden life changes. Smart’s response? ‘Absolutely not.’ “

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens acknowledged it was “very difficult” to trade Smart, who clearly took great pride in playing for Boston.

Smart’s farewell message to the city and organization suggests he’s not leaving with any bad blood, though, and he appears to be earnestly excited about his new opportunity in Memphis.