The Celtics felt the need to augment their roster after a disappointing end to their season, and that ultimately means the NBA world will have to get used to the strange look of Marcus Smart wearing a color other than green.

Smart’s nine-year Celtics career officially came to an end early Friday morning when Boston announced its three-way trade with the Grizzlies and Wizards that will send the guard to Memphis. The Celtics, as part of that deal, landed Kristaps Porzingis.

The blockbuster move — which was reported Wednesday night — shocked many, none more so than Smart, it seems. And after a dizzying NBA draft night, the Celtics paid tribute to their franchise cornerstone with a heartfelt social media post thanking Smart for his contributions over the years.

“You set the ultimate example of what it means to be a Boston Celtic,” the post read. “Thank you for your tireless commitment to the community, for giving it your all every time you stepped on the court and for being our heart and soul for nine years.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who had to make the difficult decision about a player he also coached for years, weighed in, too.

“On behalf of everyone here, I want to thank Marcus for his many contributions, both on and off the court, as a Celtic,” Stevens said in an official release from the team. “The greatest legacy you can leave is to make a place better than you found it. We are all better for getting to compete with Marcus Smart these past nine years.”

Smart has yet to publicly share his thoughts, although he did change his Twitter avatar away from him in a Celtics uniform, while also updating his location to Memphis.