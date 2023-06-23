Marcus Smart Shares Emotional Goodbye To Celtics Fans

While Celtics fans may still be getting used to the fact that Marcus Smart will not be suiting up for the Green next season, the nine-year veteran made sure to thank those very fans for embracing him throughout his career in Boston.

“Goodbyes are hard,” Smart wrote on Twitter. “But the future is exciting.”

“Where do I even begin … as I start to think about the last 9 years I have a lot of emotions running thru me,” Smart wrote. “I came to Boston as a naive kid from Dallas not really knowing what to expect.

“All I knew was the type of work ethic my momma instilled in me and I was going to work my (butt) off and make sure I EARNED the respect of each and every one of the fans in Boston,” Smart continued. “Which is why this was tuff. Boston, you are a very special place to me. I grew up here and met some of my best friends here. I’ll never forget my time here.”

Goodbyes are hard.

But the future is exciting. pic.twitter.com/hULgrVXkmi — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 23, 2023

During Smart’s tenure as one of the leaders of the Celtics, Boston made five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance, falling short of the ultimate goal.

“Ultimately we didn’t get that 18th banner but I’m VERY VERY proud of the success we had,” Smart wrote. “I’m going to miss so many things about Boston but mainly my teammates, fans, and kids and our charity work.

“It was a great 9 years Boston, thank you for all the love,” Smart continued. “… but now it’s time to look forward.”

The Celtics parted ways with their superstar guard and arguably the heart and soul of the team in a blockbuster three-team deal that shipped Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Smart had a message for Memphis as well.

“I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started,” Smart wrote. “We have something special brewing here! Am blessed to be a part of Grizzly nation. Let’s get to work.”

The message concluded with the flexed bicep emoji.