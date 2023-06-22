Celtics Rumors: How Marcus Smart Reacted To Trade To Grizzlies

Celtics fans were hit with a stunner late Wednesday night when the organization reportedly decided to part ways with their longest-tenured player.

Said player himself apparently was equally surprised by the move.

Just when it seemed like the Celtics failed in their effort to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, the Grizzlies replaced the Clippers in a reported three-team deal that sends the 7-foot-3 star to Boston. Also included in the blockbuster trade was Smart, who reportedly is on his way to Memphis after nine seasons with the C’s.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Smart was met with “disbelief” when Brad Stevens and company made the move and likened it to a “gut punch.” But after the initial wave of “complete shock,” the 29-year-old reportedly adjusted his mindset.

“Smart joined a brief call with his closest confidants late Wednesday night, sources said, and expressed hurt that out of all the guards on the roster, the Celtics decided to part ways with him,” Himmelsbach wrote in a column published Thursday. “He had come so far with the franchise and was determined to hang its first championship banner since 2008. He believed they were so close.

“But as frustration began to swell, sources said, Smart quickly reset. He reminded those close to him that as personal as it might feel, and as strong as his ties to the organization seem, this is ultimately a business. And this is sometimes how things go.”

A source told Himmelsbach that Smart “loves Boston” and “wanted to retire” with the organization that drafted him sixth overall back in 2014. But if it’s any consolation to the three-time All-Defensive first-teamer, Smart is about to join a team that “really wanted” him on board.