The Grizzlies surely must be thrilled about the Celtics’ initial Kristaps Porzigins trade structure falling apart.

After the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly were spooked by Malcolm Brogdon’s injury history, Brad Stevens and company were forced to jump ship and find a new team to add to a deal that would result in Porzingis heading to Boston. That organization proved to be Memphis, which gave up Tyus Jones and a pair of first-round picks to land Marcus Smart.

And as trusted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Wednesday night’s “SportsCenter,” the Grizzlies had eyes on Smart for some time.

“Marcus Smart had been a player the Grizzlies had targeted for obvious reasons,” Wojnarowski told host Scott Van Pelt, as seen on ESPN. “You see how he fits with that Grizzlies roster, bringing in his toughness, his experience in the postseason, his leadership — all elements they really wanted in Memphis … A player Memphis sees, certainly, he can fill in for those 25 games without Ja Morant. Then, those are two players who can play together.”

Memphis is coming off back-to-back seasons in which it earned the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs. While the addition of Smart might not turn the Grizzlies into the best team out west, his presence should help Memphis maintain its status as one of the best in the conference.