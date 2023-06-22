The Celtics reportedly are finalizing a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, but not through the parameters initially outlined.

Late Wednesday afternoon, The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported Boston was “closing in” on landing Porzingis in a three-team deal involving the Clippers and the Wizards. In the reported framework, Malcolm Brogdon would head to Los Angeles, while Marcus Morris would go to Washington.

The potential deal fell apart several hours later, but Boston apparently found a new way to bring in the 2018 All-Star. It’s another three-team deal, but this one ships longtime Celtics guard Marcus Smart to Memphis, while Tyus Jones is set for a move to the nation’s capital. Boston reportedly also will acquire a pair of first-round picks in the blockbuster from the Grizzlies.

So, why was the initial trade structure thrown in the trash? Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein provided some clarity Wednesday night.

“Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight (Wednesday),” Stein tweeted.

Brogdon suffered a partial tendon tear in his elbow early in the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals series with the Miami Heat. The 30-year-old guard, who previously dealt with a partially torn quadriceps tendon, a plantar fascia tear in his right foot and an Achilles injury in his NBA career, acknowledged in late May that he was going to consider surgery to repair his injured elbow.

The Celtics better hope Brogdon returns to a clean bill of health in the coming months. Because as it stands, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year could be Boston’s starting point guard next season.