The Celtics and Bradley Beal are, once again, linked in the rumor mill, but Boston fans might need to temper expectations on a potential trade.

The Washington Wizards reportedly are working with Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, in trade discussions on the chance the team decides to go into a rebuild. The three-time All-Star signed a five-year, $251 million supermax extension last season, and his contract contains a no-trade clause, which means he has control over which team he’s traded to and what he’s traded for.

Boston reportedly has discussed a Beal trade before, and while he is friends with Jayson Tatum, the Celtics reportedly have other priorities this offseason.

“My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” Brian Windhorst said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Wednesday. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year, and even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together. I don’t think any conversation that involves trading Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in.”

The Green could offer Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart and multiple first-round picks for Beal, but there isn’t a strong case for the Wizards to accept that proposal.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks reportedly will be interested in the star guard, but all signs continue to point toward the Celtics re-signing Brown, who is eligible to sign his own supermax extension.