How Oddsmakers View Chances Of Celtics Landing Bradley Beal The Celtics have plenty of connections to Beal by Greg Dudek 1 hours ago

Teams across the league, including the Boston Celtics, seemed to be waiting years for Bradley Beal to become available.

Well, it appears that time has finally come with reports coming out Wednesday that the Wizards star guard is looking to facilitate a trade out of Washington.

In the wake of the news, the Celtics naturally popped up as a possible landing spot for Beal. They have been rumored to be interested in Beal plenty of times in the past and the 29-year-old has a tight relationship with fellow St. Louis native and Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

But a couple of Boston’s chief rivals in the Eastern Conference already seem to be in the mix for Beal, making it complicated to predict where exactly Beal could end up.

However, there is a pecking order starting to form, especially with DraftKings Sportsbook revealing the teams with the best odds to trade for Beal.

Here are the top 10 teams on DraftKings’ betting sheet:

Washington Wizards +140

Miami Heat +550

Philadelphia 76ers +700

Boston Celtics +850

New York Knicks +1200

Sacramento Kings +2500

Los Angeles Lakers +2500

Dallas Mavericks +2500

Los Angeles Clippers +2500

Brooklyn Nets +2500

With the Celtics having the fourth-best odds, it’s obviously not a pipe dream for Boston fans to have grand illusions of Beal wearing a green uniform a few months from now.

But there would be a number of hurdles in the way of the Celtics acquiring Beal, most notably the three-time All-Star’s massive contract. Beal signed a five-year, $251 million supermax contract extension last July and carries cap hits of $46 million, $50 million, $53 million and $57 million each of the next four seasons. There’s also the fact that the Celtics don’t have a spectacular trade package they could offer the Wizards for Beal.

If the Beal to Boston trade doesn’t come to fruition, the Celtics should hope for the 11-year pro to remain with the Wizards or have Washington send him to a team in the Western Conference.