Rumored Celtics Target Working With Current Team To Facilitate Trade

Bradley Beal long has been connected to the Celtics, due in large to his relationship with Boston superstar Jayson Tatum.

And it’s now likely those talks will only get louder among Green Teamers.

Beal and the Washington Wizards are discussing scenarios in which the organization would trade Beal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The three-time NBA All-Star and one-time All-NBA honoree has a no-trade clause in his current contract, meaning he would have to sign off on any deal Washington was interested in making.

The 29-year-old just concluded the first year on his five-year, $251 million contract. He carries cap hits of $46 million, $50 million, $53 million and $57 million during each of the next four seasons before becoming a free agent in 2027 after his age-33 campaign.

Beal, who played basketball at Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis, the same program as Tatum, saw his scoring average dip to 23.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season. He’s played a combined 90 games over the last two seasons after averaging 30-plus points during both the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.