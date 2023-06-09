NBA Writer Floats Celtics Among Possible Landing Spots For Chris Paul

Chris Paul reportedly has been informed he will be waived by the Phoenix Suns, meaning the 11-time All-NBA selection will play for a sixth franchise when the 2023-24 campaign begins.

The Boston Celtics seemingly could be one of the teams interested in Paul’s services.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix floated the Celtics among potential suitors, especially if Paul signs off on a short-money (and short-term) deal. Paul is 38 years old and coming off a season where he scored a career-low 13.9 points in 32 minutes per contest. However, any interest Boston has in Paul surely would be because of his playmaking, not scoring, which Mannix acknowledged as well. After all, Boston’s lack of a true point guard has been noticeable during the previous two NBA playoff shortcomings.

Mannix also believes the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat could become possibilities.

CP3?s market, at least for a short-money deal, will be strong. Memphis, which should be aggressive. Both LA teams. Boston, which could be on the hunt for more playmaking. Miami, even. Lot of possibilities. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 7, 2023

The Celtics have plenty of talent with their All-NBA pair of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon filling the backcourt. But a true pass-first guard is something they’ve been without. Signing a veteran like Paul on a cheap deal, which might be more difficult than we think if his market becomes robust, could make sense for the otherwise younger group. Making a trade for the 12-time NBA All-Star, however, which already has been floated, wouldn’t make any sense for Brad Stevens and company.