Chris Paul Reportedly Will Join NBA Free Agency After Being Waived

Twelve-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul reportedly will play for a sixth franchise when the 2023-24 campaign starts.

The Phoenix Suns have notified Paul that he will be waived this offseason, according to Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes. Haynes noted that Paul, who likely jumps to the top of the list of NBA free agents, plans to play for several more years and is eager to join a championship contender.

The 38-year-old point guard will leave behind $15.8 million in dead cap, according to Spotrac.

Paul averaged a career-low 13.9 points while playing 59 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged 14.3 points and 9.9 assists in 32-plus minutes per game during his two seasons with the Suns.