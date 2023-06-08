Why Ex-NBA Player Believes Chris Paul Could Be ‘Missing Link’ For Celtics

There could be a fit for Paul in Boston

If the Suns cut ties with Chris Paul, one NBA player-turned-analyst believes the Celtics should make a run at the 12-time All-Star.

Paul’s days in Phoenix appear to be numbered. One report filed Wednesday claimed the Suns plan to waive the veteran point guard, while another indicated Phoenix still is evaluating options for the 38-year-old’s future, including a potential trade.

But by one way or another, Paul likely will be wearing a new uniform in the 2023-24 NBA season. ESPN’s “Get Up” panel on Thursday debated potential next steps for Paul — including the Los Angeles Lakers — and Jay Williams believes the Celtics could most benefit from the future Hall of Famer’s services.

“All these options are great, but imagine if he were on the Boston Celtics?” Williams said. “You talk about a team — I’m not saying he would want that, but it’s a team that’s searching for an identity, somebody to lead them in those moments. I do feel like he would be the missing link for the Celtics.”

Boston definitely could use a ball-handler and a sure-handed guard who can help the team maintain composure in high-pressure moments. Paul would fit that mold, but it would only make sense for the Celtics if his price tag goes way down.

Other teams probably would make a stronger effort to land Paul, too, so the odds of him ending up in Boston likely aren’t high.

