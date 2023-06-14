DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is set to visit the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think the organization should let him leave without a contract agreement.

Orlovsky made a plea to Bill Belichick’s Patriots on Wednesday morning after reports surfaced indicating the organization felt like it was in a good position to land Hopkins.

“Don’t let him leave the building, because you are not a playoff team without him,” Orlovsky said while on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday. “That’s just the reality.”

Orlovsky stressed why it was so important for New England to get a deal done, and key factors included both the 2023 campaign and the future of quarterback Mac Jones.

“This is an enormous year for the New England Patriots as an organization. It is an enormous year for their third-year quarterback Mac Jones,” Orlovsky said. “This is a bottom three skill-position roster in the AFC given what Tennessee and maybe (Indianapolis) and/or Houston is.

“DeAndre Hopkins can still play. He would be by far their best skill-position player. This is a no-brainer. Once he gets into your building, you can not let him leave your building. If you want to actually get a real judgment on who or what Mac Jones is right now, and for his future as your quarterback, they need to make sure DeAndre Hopkins is on their team this season.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots have “very, very serious” interest in Hopkins and could have a deal for him by the end of the week. ESPN’s Diana Russini also reported how there’s no bad blood between Hopkins and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who coached the five-time Pro Bowler for six seasons in Houston.