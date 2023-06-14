DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Could WR Sign With Patriots This Week?

Earlier this month, NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated DeAndre Hopkins could wait until late July — or later — to sign with a new team.

Now, he believes there’s a chance Hopkins has a new employer by the end of this week.

Hopkins, 31, visited the Tennessee Titans last weekend and reportedly will meet with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. The five-time Pro Bowler is the top free agent on the market following his recent release from the Arizona Cardinals.

What happens when Hopkins is in Foxboro is anyone’s guess. And it still is difficult to tell just how much interest the two sides have in each other. Nevertheless, don’t rule out the possibility of Hopkins landing a new deal in the very near future.

“So, let’s talk about the Thursday visit (in New England),” Rapoport said Tuesday during a “The Rich Eisen Show” appearance. “Because I was not expecting the Titans to have anything. And if you’re DeAndre Hopkins, you have to take the Patriots visit — you just have to. Like, unless Tennessee is going to offer you 20 (million) a year, you have to do the Patriots visit. Either way, nothing was happening (with the Titans) yet.

“I would say that it is possible something happens Thursday. It is possible. And you know that DeAndre Hopkins is not going to visit, really anywhere, unless he knows that a team is gonna kinda, sorta be around where he wants money-wise. He’s not getting on a plane … until he thinks that there’s going to be something there. So, at least I would say (Hopkins and the Patriots) are very, very serious.”

Still, Rapoport believes it would be in Hopkins’ best interest to draw out his free agency process a little bit longer.

“It would make a little more sense to me — and I would say similar to Dalvin (Cook) — just wait. You know never know what can happen in the offseason. You never know what needs can be created. Can always be an injury. … Waiting actually makes sense.”

One thing is clear: Patriots players want to bring Hopkins into the fold. Matthew Judon and DeVante Parker deflected questions about the star receiver, but Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne both made their desire for Hopkins apparent.

Bill Belichick has been, well, Bill Belichick about it, but New England’s head coach did confirm he’s been in contact with Hopkins.

While not the player he once was, Hopkins still is a dangerous offensive weapon. Despite missing seven games (six due to a suspension) last season, he finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.