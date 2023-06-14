If DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien meet at any point Wednesday or Thursday, there apparently won’t be any awkward tension between the two.

Hopkins has been floated as a potential Patriots target ever since the end of the 2022 NFL regular season when it became clear the star wide receiver was not in the Cardinals’ future plans. However, some positioned O’Brien as a potential deterrent that would keep Hopkins away from New England. New England’s offensive coordinator coached Hopkins for six seasons in Houston and played a big role in shipping the five-time Pro Bowl selection to Arizona in March 2020. Shortly after the blockbuster deal, Hopkins claimed he had “no relationship” with O’Brien across their Texans partnership that exceeded a half-decade.

But according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there’s no bad blood between the free-agent pass-catcher and New England’s new offensive play-caller.

“DeAndre Hopkins is expected to visit with the Patriots later today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) morning, per sources,” the NFL insider tweeted Wednesday morning. “For those who have raised some concerns about Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Hopkins past relationship in Houston, sources have shared there’s no animosity at all.”

Russini’s report effectively was made clear when the Patriots set up their meeting with Hopkins, who kicked off his free agency tour with a trip to Tennessee over the weekend. If O’Brien had a legitimate issue with Hopkins, New England likely would not pursue the 31-year-old, especially considering the star wideout probably won’t come cheap.

And not only are the Patriots kicking the tires on Hopkins, but there apparently is a real chance he’s wearing a New England uniform in the near future. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, “there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement.”