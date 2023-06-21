Red Sox Jokingly Made New Rule For Christian Arroyo After Huge Game

Christian Arroyo made the most of his unexpected opportunity for the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Arroyo was not in Alex Cora’s initial lineup for Game 2 of the four-game set between Boston and Minnesota at Target Field. But after abdominal tightness bumped Pablo Reyes from the starting nine, Arroyo drew into second base and the seven spot in the batting order roughly 35 minutes before first pitch.

It proved to be a highly effective switch for the Red Sox, who watched Arroyo go 5-for-5 with a solo home run and a three-run double in their 10-4 win. And after Boston’s sixth straight victory, Justin Turner joked about a new strategy Cora and company should use for Arroyo.

“We told him we’re not gonna tell him he’s starting anymore until about 20 minutes before game time,” Turner told Will Fleming and Lou Merloni during a postgame WEEI appearance. “But yeah, great night for him. Using the whole field, two-strike hits and quality at-bats. He’s a good baseball player, man. When he gets in good positions, he can really do some damage for us.”

Arroyo and the rest of the Red Sox bats will try to keep doing damage Wednesday night when they go for another win in Minnesota. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.