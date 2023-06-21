Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Still Red-Hot In Win Vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox crushed the Minnesota Twins, 10-4, at Target Field on Tuesday night.

With six consecutive trips to the win column, the Red Sox improved to 39-35 while the Twins dropped to 36-38.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston made easy work of Minnesota for a second straight night, courtesy of its continued offensive outpour against opponents.

The Red Sox offense collected 15 hits, including five extra-base hits while striking out just five times. Boston’s 10-run total also gave the team its 44th run in the last five games played. Seven members of the lineup recorded at least one hit.

Christian Arroyo, who wasn’t even listed in the initial starting lineup, finished responsible for half of Boston’s total run production with a milestone performance with the bat.

On the mound and making his sixth start of the season, Kutter Crawford set the tone and kept Minnesota at bay. Crawford held the Twins scoreless for five innings before handing it off to the Red Sox bullpen, registering his first shutout start of five-plus innings since April 17 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Two games into the series in Minnesota, the Red Sox have outscored the Twins, 19-7.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Arroyo went 5-for-5, notching his first-career five-hit performance. The 28-year-old was a last-minute addition to the lineup after Pablo Reyes was ruled out with right abdominal soreness pregame. Arroyo finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle while also recording four RBIs.

— Crawford gave the Red Sox just what they needed, pitching five shutout innings while allowing just five hits and no walks while striking out six hitters. That made for Crawford’s deepest outing since April 17 (6 1/3 innings).

— Masataka Yoshida finished 3-for-5 with a homer as well, giving the 29-year-old three RBIs. Yoshida’s homer, his eighth of the season, was the first that the Boston rookie recorded since May 31.

