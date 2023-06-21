The Red Sox’s most impactful player Tuesday night originally wasn’t even supposed to be in the starting nine.

With Pablo Reyes and Kiké Hernández initially penciled in to play shortstop and second base, respectively, in Boston’s second game against Minnesota, Christian Arroyo was slated to begin the contest on the bench. But after Reyes was pulled from the lineup due to right abdominal soreness, Arroyo was called into action by the Red Sox, who were going for their sixth straight win.

Not only did Arroyo help Boston collect a 10-4 victory at Target Field, but he put together one of the best games of his Major League Baseball career to date. The seventh-year pro was a perfect 5-for-5 at the dish, highlighted by a solo home run and a three-run double.

That kind of stat line is noteworthy for any player. But it’s even more impressive when you learn how little notice Arroyo received before he drew into the lineup.

“I asked Pablo how he was feeling. He said, ‘I got something — this, that.’ So, I was just mentally getting ready to play,” Arroyo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game. “Anytime I get an opportunity to play, I just want to help the team win. Yeah, I found out about 35 minutes before the game.”

Arroyo figures to be back in the lineup Wednesday when the Red Sox try to notch a secure a series win over the Twins.