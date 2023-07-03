Celtics Reportedly Called Trail Blazers About Damian Lillard

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters last week he has the “green light” to continue to spend this offseason, though that might mean through the trade market as opposed to free agency.

Perhaps Damian Lillard could be the next big fish the Celtics catch?

Boston has called the Portland Trail Blazers about Lillard, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Lillard on Saturday requested to be traded after 11 seasons in Portland and the team plans to search for the best trade return.

“The Clippers, the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Boston Celtics, those are the teams off the top of my head, I’m pretty sure there were more, those were the teams that I know called out to reach out to see what it would take (to land Lillard),” Haynes said on his “This League Uncut” podcast, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb.

Now, obviously putting a call in to see what it would take to acquire Lillard is a lot different than the Celtics putting together a trade package for him. To this point, all we know is Stevens has done is his due diligence on Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA selection. But it’s nevertheless a first step and notable development, especially for the Green Teamers who are hoping Boston can acquire Lillard.

Lillard’s market is expected to be robust, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers expected to be involved, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. And while Lillard reportedly would prefer to be traded to the Heat, it’s difficult to envision Miami landing Lillard unless a third or even fourth team gets involved as Portland seeks a mix of draft capital and young assets.