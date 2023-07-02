Damian Lillard reportedly would like to be traded to the Miami Heat, but that doesn’t mean that’s where the seven-time All-NBA selection will end up.

Lillard does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, which is what helped Bradley Beal land with the Phoenix Suns earlier this offseason. While Lillard has been loyal to the Trail Blazers throughout his 11 NBA seasons, Portland does not need to obey his wishes, especially if Portland can land a trade package from another team that outshines what Miami can put together.

ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski both noted that could be the case. Marks, specifically, believes the Heat will have a hard time acquiring Lillard, who requested a trade Saturday, unless a third or fourth team gets involved.

“Here’s the problem: Draft capital,” Marks said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Sunday. “They can only trade a 2028 and 2030 (first-round pick). The trade works, but what’s going to happen is that if he’s going to Miami, it’s going to expand. We’re gonna see three teams or a four-team deal. Because you want to get (Tyler Hero) to a third team and all of a sudden double that draft capital right now (to Portland).

“… But as right now, I don’t see a clear path for Damian Lillard to get to Miami without a third or fourth team involved.”

Marks wrote about the Miami’s limited draft capital, as well, noting how teams can not trade picks in back-to-back drafts.

Wojnarowski also acknowledged how the Trail Blazers will be trying to find the best deal with a combination of young players, draft picks and salary cap relief.

“So I think this will not be a quick process, and Miami does not have any advantage in trying to get a trade for Damian Lillard,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported that Lillard preferred to be trade to Miami. Wojnarowski reported both the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers also would try to pursue Lillard.