Damian Lillard on Saturday requested a trade from the Trail Blazers, as confirmed by Portland general manager Joe Cronin, and it’s likely the seven-time NBA All-Star will be moving on after 11 seasons with the organization.

That might not be the best news for the Boston Celtics, though.

After all, while Lillard reportedly is expected to garner interest from a handful of teams like the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, there’s one suitor who seemingly stands above the rest.

Lillard would prefer to be traded to the Heat, according to ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears.

Miami long has been viewed as a top player to land Lillard, who is owed $45 million and $48 million the next two seasons with a player option for $63 million in 2026-27.

With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo already having led the Heat to the conference finals in three of the last four seasons, the addition of Lillard could go a long way in putting Miami over the top. At the very least, the seven-time All-NBA honoree would make the Heat a true contender who could stand in the way of the Celtics’ title hopes.