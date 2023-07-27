How Bill Belichick Responded To Dalvin Cook-Patriots Report

FOXBORO, Mass. — Top free agent Dalvin Cook reportedly is on his way to visit the New York Jets.

But it appears the veteran running back’s travel plans will extend further up to New England with a potential visit at One Patriot Place. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday morning that Cook is “in talks with the Patriots about setting up a possible visit.”

That report was brought up to Bill Belichick when he met with the media prior to the second practice of training camp Thursday, and the Patriots head coach gave his typical answer on such matters.

“I’m not going to talk about the players who are not on our team,” Belichick said. “That’s a long-standing policy that I’ll continue to stick with.”

A potential meeting between the Patriots and Cook might only take place depending on how things go with the Jets. If things go really well with New York, it’s plausible that Cook might not even make a visit to the Patriots. It seems right now that Cook just wants to keep all his options open.

Patriots executive director of player personnel Matt Groh on Wednesday delivered more insight than Belichick on Cook, confirming the team’s interest in the soon-to-be 28-year-old, who registered four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Three teams in the AFC East have done their due diligence on the four-time Pro Bowler with the Miami Dolphins reportedly in the mix for Cook’s services as well.

The Jets might be looking to strike with a big signing and maximize their window with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. New York has a pile of cash freed up after Rodgers reworked his contract and took a pay cut of around $35 million.

Groh still sees the Patriots as a free-agent destination even after high-profile wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins turned down New England to sign with the Tennessee Titans earlier this month.

Cook could follow a similar path as Hopkins and reject the Patriots to sign with a divisional rival, which would make losing out on the star back even tougher to digest.