Patriots, Two AFC East Teams Remain In Pursuit Of Dalvin Cook

The Patriots weren’t able to ultimately lure DeAndre Hopkins to New England in free agency. But perhaps things will be different with the other top free agent still remaining on the market.

The Patriots have been connected to former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook this offseason, but just like Hopkins, New England isn’t the only team seeking Cook’s services. According to FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna, the Patriots along with divisional foes in the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are seen as the top contenders out of six teams that have shown interest in the four-time Pro Bowler.

A coach in the AFC East told McKenna that Cook’s ongoing lawsuit — his ex-girlfriend alleged physical assault with Cook countersuing for defamation, per McKenna — could impact potential suitors.

But with the Jets placing running back Breece Hall, who tore his ACL last October during his rookie, on the physically unable to perform list, New York might be more urgent than the Patriots or Dolphins to land Cook, especially if trying to maximize the window with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Patriots already have Rhamondre Stevenson as their workhorse back along with Ty Montgomery for third-down situations and Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, who look to become more consistent contributors in their second years in the league. The Dolphins have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. leading their backfield.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots might be orchestrating a backup plan in case they lose out on Cook, who netted his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022 to go along with eight touchdowns. New England not only brought in veteran running back Leonard Fournette for a workout this week, but also hosted former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson.

But even with training camps opening up next week, Cook doesn’t seem in a rush to make a decision on his next NFL home.