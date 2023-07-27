Dalvin Cook reportedly will spend the weekend in the Meadowlands.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Cook is scheduled to fly to the New York area Thursday, appear on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday and then head to the Jets’ facility. It marks the first free-agent visit for Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9.

A report filed this past weekend claimed the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins are the top contenders to land the superstar running back. Cook reportedly turned down an offer from Miami earlier in the offseason, although the four-time Pro Bowl selection claims the Fins never pushed anything across the table. A New England executive on Wednesday acknowledged the team’s interest in Cook, and the Patriots have both a need for his services and the money to sign him.

It’s easy to understand why New York is interested in Cook. Gang Green rosters a budding backfield superstar in Breece Hall, but the organization probably wants to take it slow with the 22-year-old who tore his ACL last October. And even if Hall was fully healthy, the addition of Cook would only help the Jets keep pace in what figures to be a highly competitive AFC arms race.

Perhaps Cook will provide more clarity on his situation during Friday’s “GMF” appearance. But the 27-year-old did recently admit there’s a “high percentage” chance he lands with an AFC East team.