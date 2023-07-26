FOXBORO, Mass. — Throughout the Tom Brady era, the Patriots could lure nearly any free agent — or player in control of their own destination — that they wanted. Such was life with the greatest quarterback of all time.

But is New England still a big draw in free agency? Can Bill Belichick and a history of dominance make up for recent mediocrity?

Those are fair questions to ask after DeAndre Hopkins rejected the Patriots in favor of signing with the Tennessee Titans. Even if Hopkins always planned to go to the highest bidder, New England in past years was capable of signing players in similar situations on discounts.

Following Wednesday’s training camp opener, personnel executive Matt Groh was asked what — if anything — still makes New England an attractive free agency destination.

“Because I think guys who love football know that this is a place for guys who love football,” Groh said. “There are guys out there that like to work, that like to put in the time. I think that they know that the locker room that they’re going to be coming into, there’s going to be other like-minded guys. Just like it would be difficult for me to go somewhere else and have to adapt to that culture.

“… You know, once you’re institutionalized — it’s tough. Once you’ve become institutionalized and you know a certain way about going about your business… it’s not the only way (the Patriots culture), by any means. And there’s other ways of doing things that can have tremendous results. This is kind of the way that I know. This is what I grew up around as a kid. If you love football, this is the place to be.”

Quarterback Mac Jones was asked the same question during his own news conference but largely deflected.

“Honestly, that’s well above my pay grade,” the 24-year-old said with a laugh. “Maybe one day.”

There still is time for the Patriots to make a notable free-agency splash before the season starts. Running back Dalvin Cook still is on the open market, and Groh on Wednesday confirmed New England’s interest in the 27-year-old.

But even if the Patriots land Cook, they still might have work to do before they once again can lure the NFL’s brightest stars. Ultimately, winning cures everything.