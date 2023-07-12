AHL’s Providence Bruins Release 2023-2024 Schedule, Giveaways

On Wednesday, the Providence Bruins released the team’s 2023-2024 regular season schedule as their return to the ice nears in the coming months.

Key dates include the home opener on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, April 21. Providence faces the Bridgeport Islanders and the Springfield Thunderbirds a season-high 12 times each throughout the 72-game regular season schedule.

Theme nights include the Kids Con Halloween Spooktacular in October, Bruins Fight Cancer night in December and a 90’s Weekend in February that includes the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Calder Cup Championship.

Giveaways in Providence will also include three logo hat giveaways, a sports bottle, and a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt. The 1999 Calder Cup anniversary continues with giveaways including a team poster, a commemorative t-shirt and a commemorative ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

Last season, the Providence Bruins finished in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 44-18-8 record and 98 points, with prospect Fabian Lysell providing a handful of impressive highlights for the P-Bruins.