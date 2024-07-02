BOSTON — Fabian Lysell was having a phenomenal season in Providence until the Bruins’ top prospect missed a significant amount of time with an upper-body injury.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney set expectations for Boston’s top prospects — especially Lysell, Georgii Merkulov and Riley Duran — when he discussed the roster changes after the first day of free agency on Monday and how they can crack the lineup.

After the second day of development camp’s on-ice activities on Tuesday, Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid spoke about what Lysell can do to help his cause.

“Having the injury towards the end of the year didn’t help,” McQuaid said. “Fabian had taken some steps. Super young guy, came in and played pro when some of those guys were playing juniors. We sometimes forget that.

McQuaid continued: “For Fabian to just come in and be confident and not have to overcomplicate things. He’s skilled. He’s capable. He doesn’t need to necessarily set the world on fire. Just come in here as a reliable player and create opportunities when they’re there.”

Lysell was nearly a point-per-game forward last season in Providence. He amassed 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 56 games.

“He’s another guy we’re really excited for,” McQuaid said. “Especially coming in this year with two years pro under his belt. It’ll be a good year for him.”

The Bruins could have an open spot in the top-six forward group in the upcoming season with Jake DeBrusk departing Boston for Vancouver. Lysell and Merkulov could be the two forwards battling for the spot.