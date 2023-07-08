The Red Sox noticed something different at Fenway Park in the early days of July.

The Fenway Faithful has displayed a new attitude during the Red Sox’s latest hot streak. Kenley Jansen could hear his name being chanted throughout the entirety of his appearance Wednesday, while umpire Jim Wolf had to pause play Thursday because Boston fans wouldn’t stop singing “Sweet Caroline” after the middle of the eighth inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the boys have noticed the loud change, and if it were up to them, it’ll stay that way.

“Yes, 100%,” Cora said Friday, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I think, finally, summer is here. We’re able to enjoy great weather and the people are showing up. It’s Fenway Park, regardless of where we’re at in the standings and like I’ve been saying all along, there’s like a fourth division in the Wild Card.

“We’re right there. The guys are playing well and Fenway is Fenway. … It’s been ‘too nice’ and there’s a combination of that and us not playing great baseball here that makes the opposition enjoy Fenway. Let’s go out and flip the script. Let’s be tough on the opposition and not make it too friendly, and we’ll see what happens.”

Boston fans usually haven’t needed anyone to challenge them to make things hard on the opposition, but it certainly can’t hurt.

The Red Sox will head for the All-Star break following Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics. They will then hit the road for a bit before their next extended home stand — which comes after the MLB trade deadline.

If Boston can put together a strong run and become buyers at the deadline, there’s no doubt the folks that pack out Fenway Park every night will continue to cause problems for the opposition as the Red Sox fight for a playoff spot.