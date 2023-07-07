The Major League Baseball All-Star break oftentimes is a good pitstop, offering teams the opportunity to evaluate where they stand ahead of both the MLB trade deadline and the season’s stretch run.

For some, it arrives at the perfect time for a much-needed level set. For others, it’s a less-than-ideal interruption just as everything starts to click.

The Red Sox’s reality lands somewhere in the middle, much like the current campaign, with Boston very much within striking distance of an American League playoff spot but still struggling to achieve the type of consistency required to actually crack the postseason.

The arrow could be pointing up, though. The Red Sox just took two of three from the first-place Texas Rangers, improving their record to 45-43, and now have a chance to finish the first half on a positive note as the lowly Oakland Athletics arrive at Fenway Park.

A good weekend could build momentum for Boston heading into the break.

Red Sox odds (July 7)*

To win World Series: +10000

To win American League: +4500

To win AL East: +25000

Not much movement from the oddsmakers this week. The Red Sox remain an extreme long shot to win their division, trailing the first-place Rays (57-33) by 11 games to begin the weekend despite Tampa Bay enduring some recent hiccups.

The Red Sox entered Friday just three games back of the AL’s third wild-card spot, where the Toronto Blue Jays (48-40) and New York Yankees (48-40) are tied.

*Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Probable pitchers

— Friday, July 7 (7:10 p.m. ET vs. Athletics): Brennan Bernadino, LHP (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. Luis Medina, RHP (2-7, 6.37 ERA)

— Saturday, July 8 (4:10 p.m. ET vs. Athletics): James Paxton, LHP (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Paul Blackburn, RHP (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

— Sunday, July 9 (1:35 p.m. ET vs. Athletics): TBD vs. JP Sears, LHP (1-6, 4.09 ERA)

Storylines to watch

1. Will Yu Chang boost infield defense?

Boston’s defense up the middle has been bad this season. There’s no way around it. But Chang’s return from the injured list could change the formula in a way that has widespread ramifications. And any offense he’s able to provide on top of that steady glove work at shortstop would be icing on the cake.

2. How will James Paxton finish?

Paxton has been as good as the Red Sox could’ve hoped since returning from the IL in May. The left-hander posted a 1.74 ERA in five June starts (31 innings), lowering his season mark to 2.70 across nine outings (50 innings), and has been of even greater importance recently with the Red Sox battling injuries in their rotation. Paxton tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings his last time out against the Blue Jays.

3. Don’t forget the MLB draft

The 2023 MLB Draft kicks off Sunday with the first two rounds. This isn’t of immediate relevance, with whomever the Red Sox choose likely a few years away from reaching the majors, but there’s no denying the importance of cultivating homegrown talent. And this year’s class is very strong. The Red Sox could go in any number of directions with the No. 14 overall pick.