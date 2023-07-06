BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox jumped out to a lead in the first inning and never surrendered it to double up the Texas Rangers, 4-2, at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox continue their dance around the .500 mark, improving to 44-43 while the Rangers slipped to 51-36.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock all on the injured list, the Red Sox starting rotation is in rough shape. Boston’s bullpen isn’t in great condition, either.

Story continues below advertisement

But Brayan Bello not only chews up important innings, he continues to blossom every time out on the mound.

Bello wasn’t as sharp as his last start when he carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, but against one of the best offenses in baseball, the 24-year-old was up to the task. He lived dangerously at times but still managed to toss seven innings for the fourth time in his last five starts.

The young right-hander came through again for the Red Sox, something that is becoming routine as he shows Boston can count on him.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Justin Turner supplied two key hits to drive in two runs. His RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to plate Masataka Yoshida proved to be the decisive run. Turner finished 2-for-4.

Story continues below advertisement

Turning things up a notch! pic.twitter.com/1kzBLUJwnU — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 6, 2023

— Adolis García put a scare into the Red Sox when he trimmed a three-run deficit to one with a two-run blast to right field in the top of the sixth inning. García added a single two frames later.

— Bello earned his sixth win of the season and he worked around eight hits while giving up two runs. He struck out three, but perhaps most importantly, didn’t walk any batters.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Red Sox catcher Connor Wong registering at least two hits at +320. Wong got two hits in his first two at-bats — one of which was an infield single — out of the No. 9 slot in the order. A $100 wager on the prop bet would have netted a total of $420.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will face old friend Nathan Eovaldi in the series finale with the Rangers on Thursday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.