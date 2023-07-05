Things are about to get interesting for the Boston Red Sox.

Well, they could get interesting. They could also stay exactly the same. That is the twisted beauty of Major League Baseball’s annual trade deadline.

The Red Sox are swiftly approaching the All-Star break, and at 43-43 they look to be in a similar position that they were in during a confusing 2022 season where they traded away franchise cornerstones while also adding bit pieces and retaining upcoming free agents.

Boston fans aren’t exactly pumped up for the 2023 deadline, likely because it will bring with it a similar uncertainty to that of last season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows that better than anyone.

“We sit down and we’re realistic about where we’re at,” Cora said on WEEI’s “The Gresh & Fauria Show” on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of stuff you put on the table: where you’re at in the standings, how we project the rest of the season, where we’re at injury-wise. It’s a combination of a lot of stuff and we’re always thinking about the present of the organization and the future.

“Some will become disappointed if we become sellers and some will probably become disappointed if we become buyers. That’s how it works with the outsiders. Hopefully, we put ourselves in a position to where we can be aggressive and add and make a run.”

The Red Sox have been pretty mediocre for the majority of the 2023 season, hovering around the .500 mark, unable to stack wins and climb out of the basement of the American League East.

That puts Boston in a sticky situation, as committing to one side or the other could feel like a mistake depending on how the second half of the season goes.

“The most important thing is you have to be honest as an organization of where we’re at,” Cora continued. “When they ask, I give my opinion. … We don’t always agree on how we see things, but that’s the beauty of it, not everyone sees it the same way but at the end of the day you have to do what’s most beneficial for the organization and go from there.”

The Red Sox have just five games remaining before the MLB All-Star break, starting with a Wednesday night matchup against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.