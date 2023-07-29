The Red Sox are riding high when they take on the Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday.

Boston took the first game of a three-game set against San Francisco on Saturday thanks to Triston Casas, who has been the best hitter in Major League Baseball since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox are 1 1/2 games behind in the American League wild-card race, and they will turn to James Paxton to help them win their sixth game in a row. Big Maple’s last start was last week against the New York Mets, where he struck out seven in six innings and gave up three runs off as many hits.

Masataka Yoshida will get the night off, which moves Justin Turner at designated hitter and second in the order. And Christian Arroyo will get the start at second base. He’ll bat seventh in the order, which moves Alex Verdugo one spot up. Casas’ hot stretch moves him to cleanup behind Rafael Devers.

First pitch for Saturday’s Red Sox-Giants matchup is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (56-47)

Jarren Duran, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

James Paxton, LHP (6-2, 3.46 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (56-48)

Austin Slater, LF

Wilmer Flores, 1B

J.D. Davis, 3B

Patrick Bailey, C

Luis Matos, CF

Michael Conforto, DH

Marco Luciano, SS

Casey Schmitt, 2B

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

Ryan Walker, RHP (3-0, 2.70 ERA)