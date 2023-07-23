Triston Casas stole the show for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night with his first multi-home run performance.

But if Casas headlined Boston’s 8-6 win at Fenway Park to split a doubleheader with the New York Mets, then James Paxton’s effort was a fantastic opening act.

Paxton continued his strong season by holding the Mets to three runs — two earned — on three hits over six innings while striking out seven and walking only one to earn his sixth win of the season.

It was a much-needed outing for Paxton, who showed some mettle after coming off his worst outing of the campaign when he lasted only three innings against the Chicago Cubs and had a myriad of control issues.

“He’s a veteran and like (Paxton) said, ‘What you do (after) those? The next one is easy because six innings, I threw the ball well. I just keep rolling,'” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It’s when you struggle, what do you do? And today, against a good lineup, he did an amazing job.”

Paxton kept the Mets offense at bay early on, setting down nine of the first 10 batters he faced. The veteran left-hander began the second inning by striking out power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso and highly touted catching prospect Francisco Alvarez.

“I felt good,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I didn’t feel my sharpest out there but I thought (Jorge) Alfaro did a great job behind the plate. Kind of made some pitches and we stayed on the attack. It’s a great win for the team.”

The only speed bump for Paxton came in the fourth inning and he made sure it stayed only that. Part of it wasn’t his fault, either.

After the Mets put runners on second and third with one out, Jeff McNeil plated Francisco Lindor, who made a kind gesture to a Red Sox fan before the game, and Alonso with a single to center. But with Jarren Duran’s throw coming home, Alfaro tried to nab McNeil as he moved up to second. The play turned into a disaster with Alfaro’s throw sailing wide and going into deep center, allowing McNeil to secure a Little League home run.

But even that calamity couldn’t completely faze Paxton as he finished his outing by retiring seven straight hitters.

“Just had to stay on attack and go after those guys,” Paxton said.