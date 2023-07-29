Alex Cora Compares Triston Casas’ Homer To Legendary Slugger

The Red Sox kept their win streak going after a night off, and Triston Casas also stayed hot during Boston’s trip to Oracle Park.

Casas hit a 435-foot solo home run in Boston’s 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. The first baseman leads the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and tied for the lead in home runs since the All-Star break, according to manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long. And his homer Friday night drew a comparison to a legendary slugger.

“That home run to left-center,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I played here a lot of games and I saw one of the great ones dominating from like 2000 to 2004, and that ball (Casas) hit to left-center, that’s one of the best home runs I’ve seen here, and I saw many. I think I saw 500, 600, 700, 73 (in 2001 by Barry Bonds), and that was a great swing.”

“When told about Cora’s comparison, Casas added: “Yeah, definitely, any time that I get my name mentioned with Barry Bonds, it’s awesome.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston’s win Friday kept within distance of the American League wild-card race. The Red Sox are 1 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros prior to Saturday’s matchup against the Giants.