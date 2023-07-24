Two members of the Patriots’ linebacking corps will be sporting new jersey numbers when they take the field this week for training camp.

Anfernee Jennings switched from No. 58 to No. 33 ahead of his fourth season with New England, according to the team’s official online roster. Jennings previously wore No. 33 during his college career at Alabama.

Mack Wilson also made a change during the break between minicamp and training camp, announcing earlier this month on Twitter that he’d ditched No. 30 and adopted No. 3.

Wilson, a former college teammate of Jennings’, wore No. 30 with the Crimson Tide but No. 3 for Carver High School in Montgomery, Ala. He snatched the single-digit number after its previous owner, running back James Robinson, was released in June.

As of Monday afternoon, Wilson’s change had yet to be reflected on the Patriots’ online roster.

The Patriots are set to open training camp Wednesday morning outside Gillette Stadium. Expect another round of number change announcements ahead of their Aug. 10 preseason opener against the Houston Texans, when rookies can trade in their temporary numbers in the 50s and 60s for official, position-appropriate ones.