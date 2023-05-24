Patriots Reveal New Jersey Numbers For 14 Veterans, All Rookies

We now know which jersey numbers the New England Patriots’ veteran newcomers will be rocking this season.

Ahead of their first open practice of organized team activities, the Patriots on Wednesday unveiled numbers for 14 players, including all of their offseason free agent signees.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will wear No. 7, which he teased on social media last month. The No. 9 he wore last season with Kansas City and in college at USC belongs to Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Running back James Robinson also opted for a single digit, grabbing No. 3. That was available because returning safety Jabrill Peppers switched to No. 5, his college number at Michigan.

Tight end Mike Gesicki kept things consistent, sticking with the No. 88 he wore in Miami. Scotty Washington, who wore No. 88 last season while on the practice squad, transitioned to No. 17.

Here is the full list of new jersey numbers:

3: RB James Robinson

5: S Jabrill Peppers

7: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

15: P Corliss Waitman

17: TE Scotty Washington

19: QB Trace McSorley

29: S Brad Hawkins

37: CB Tae Hayes

39: CB Rodney Randle

45: LB Chris Board

47: LB Olakunle Fatukasi

74: OT Riley Reiff

76: OT Calvin Anderson

88: TE Mike Gesicki