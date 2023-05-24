Patriots Reveal New Jersey Numbers For 14 Veterans, All Rookies

We now know which jersey numbers the New England Patriots’ veteran newcomers will be rocking this season.
Ahead of their first open practice of organized team activities, the Patriots on Wednesday unveiled numbers for 14 players, including all of their offseason free agent signees.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will wear No. 7, which he teased on social media last month. The No. 9 he wore last season with Kansas City and in college at USC belongs to Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon.
Running back James Robinson also opted for a single digit, grabbing No. 3. That was available because returning safety Jabrill Peppers switched to No. 5, his college number at Michigan.
Tight end Mike Gesicki kept things consistent, sticking with the No. 88 he wore in Miami. Scotty Washington, who wore No. 88 last season while on the practice squad, transitioned to No. 17.
Here is the full list of new jersey numbers:
3: RB James Robinson
5: S Jabrill Peppers
7: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
15: P Corliss Waitman
17: TE Scotty Washington
19: QB Trace McSorley
29: S Brad Hawkins
37: CB Tae Hayes
39: CB Rodney Randle
45: LB Chris Board
47: LB Olakunle Fatukasi
74: OT Riley Reiff
76: OT Calvin Anderson
88: TE Mike Gesicki
Notice that the Patriots’ draft class isn’t listed? That’s because they won’t receive their official numbers until the preseason begins. For the last several years, head coach Bill Belichick has assigned rookies numbers in the 50s, 60s and 70s to wear during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.
Here are this year’s temporary rookie numbers:
50: CB Christian Gonzalez
51: DE Keion White
52: LB Marte Mapu
53: OL Jake Andrews
54: OL Sidy Sow
55: OL Atonio Mafi
58: WR Kayshon Boutte
59: P Bryce Baringer
60: WR Demario Douglas
61: CB Ameer Speed
62: K Chad Ryland
63: CB Isaiah Bolden
64: QB Malik Cunningham
65: TE Johnny Lumpkin
66: LB Jourdan Heilig
67: DL Justus Tavai
Draft picks typically are assigned numbers in the order they were drafted, so it’s odd that Ryland, a fourth-round pick, is sandwiched between sixth-rounder Speed and seventh-rounder Bolden.
Top pick Gonzalez said he’d like to eventually wear No. 0 — his number at Oregon — “if it’s open,” and he might get his wish. So far, no Patriots player has claimed that digit since the NFL reintroduced it into circulation this offseason.
It’s also worth noting all numbers are subject to change before the regular season begins. Last year, for example, DeVante Parker started in No. 11 but then switched to No. 1 after N’Keal Harry was traded.
The 2023 Patriots will practice in front of reporters for the first time Thursday.