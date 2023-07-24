Tom Brady reportedly is back on the dating scene with another well-known supermodel, Irina Shayk.

TMZ was first to report that Shayk and Brady are dating on Monday morning. The couple apparently met in May at the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick. TMZ said Brady and Shayk were “cozying up” in Los Angeles over the weekend and paparazzi captured a video of the two in his car with Brady stroking her face.

Brady became arguably the world’s most eligible bachelor after his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen was finalized in October. But Shayk is an A-list celebrity herself.

The Russian model has 22.4 million followers on Instagram.

Shayk previously was in a four-year relationship with A-lister Bradley Cooper and the two share a daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, together. The fashion model also was in a five-year relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and was briefly linked to Kanye West after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to People.com, Shayk rose to international fame in 2007 when she served as the face of the lingerie brand Intimissi and also starred in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Since then, Shayk has been in advertising campaigns and runway shows for major fashion brands including Victoria’s Secret.

TMZ initially reported Bündchen was “not happy at all” about the news, but that has since been downplayed by a person close to Brady’s ex-wife.