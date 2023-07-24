No longer playing in the NFL won’t stop Tom Brady from making headlines.

Brady very well could be a fixture on TMZ in retired life, and he found himself plastered to the outlet’s platforms Monday. According to TMZ, the seven-time Super Bowl champion spent a good chunk of the weekend in Los Angeles with Irina Shayk, a well-known Russian model. Paparazzi captured the A-listers driving together and they reportedly spent time at Brady’s home.

This isn’t the first time Brady and Shayk were mentioned together in tabloids. Back in mid-June, Page Six reported Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady when the duo both attended a wedding in Sardinia. However, Shayk’s representatives vehemently refuted the rumors, calling them “totally malicious and fictional,” per TMZ.

Both Brady, 45, and Shayk, 37, are coming off high-profile relationships. Back in October, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback divorced from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. Shayk in 2019 ended a four-year relationship with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a child.