Tom Brady reportedly has a new girlfriend, with sources telling TMZ the former NFL quarterback indeed is dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

So, how does his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, feel about the relationship?

Well, it depends on who you ask, apparently.

TMZ initially reported Monday, citing sources, that Bündchen was “not happy at all” about the news, which came after Brady and Shayk reportedly spent the entire weekend together in Los Angeles. But a source close to Bündchen later downplayed any such disappointment, according to TMZ.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him,” the source close to Bündchen told TMZ. “It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

Brady and Shayk first were linked back in June when Page Six reported the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was spotted “throwing herself” at the seven-time Super Bowl champion during the wedding for Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. A representative for Shayk denied the allegations, calling the story “completely false” and “totally malicious,” but perhaps there was something to their interaction, knowing what we now know.

The source close to Bündchen told TMZ she’s not friends with Shayk but that they’ve known each other professionally for years and always have been cordial. We still don’t know much about Bündchen’s relationship status despite her being seen out with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together. Brady also has a son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Story continues below advertisement

This isn’t Shayk’s first high-profile relationship, either, as she previously dated actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Her and Cooper have a daughter together.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL (again) back in February after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.