The war of words between UFC rivals Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor continues.

Chandler spoke with reporters Saturday night at TD Garden as Boston hosted UFC 292. The 37-year-old, who coached Team Chandler against Team McGregor in Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” was asked about his expected fight with The Notorious but was unable to shed any light on when it’ll take place.

“You tell me,” Chandler said. “That’s the fight I’ve always signed up for. That’s the fight I’ve known was going to happen.”

McGregor wasted no time in responding on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by delivering a threat.

“Chandler I’m gonna break your head,” McGregor posted.

It was an eventful night on social media for McGregor, who weighed in on various UFC-related topics, including Chris Weidman’s much-anticipated return to the octagon. It’s clear McGregor and Chandler remain on a collision course after coaching against each other.

UFC 292 featured two finals of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Brad Katona (Team McGregor) defeated Cody Gibson (Team Chandler) to win the bantamweight bracket, while Kurt Holobaugh defeated his Team Chandler teammate Austin Hubbard to win the lightweight bracket.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier upon suffering a gruesome broken leg. Chandler’s most recent fight also was a loss to Poirier, with his coming via submission at UFC 281 in November 2022.